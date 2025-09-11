Texas A&M FIRES professor caught kicking student out of classroom for objecting to trans ideology in kids books

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A professor at Texas A&M has reportedly been fired after she was captured booting a student out of a lecture hall after the student objected to gender ideology being taught during a children’s literature course at the college.

“The professor has now been fired,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote.

Video taken by the student showed her interrupting a lecture by Professor Melissa McCoul, with the student voicing concerns that what was being taught in the class went against executive orders from President Donald Trump, as well as her religious beliefs.

“This also goes against, not only myself, but a lot of people’s religious beliefs,” “And so I am not going to participate in this because it’s not legal,” the student said. McCoul told the student, “I do have the legal and ethical authority [and] professional expertise in this classroom,” adding, “It’s time for you to leave.”

Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III issued a statement, “This summer, a children’s literature course contained content that did not align with any reasonable expectation of standard curriculum for the course. After this issue was raised, college and department leadership worked with students to offer alternative opportunities for students to complete the course, and made changes to ensure this course content does not continue in future semesters. At that time, I made it clear to our academic leadership that course content must match catalog descriptions for each and every one of our course sections.”

“However, I learned late yesterday that despite that directive, the college continued to teach content that was inconsistent with the published course description for another course this fall,” and as a result, he directed the Provost to remove the College of Arts and Sciences Dean and English Department Head from their administrative positions.

“This afternoon, following full consideration of the facts related to this situation, I directed the Provost to terminate the professor involved, effective immediately. Please understand that these decisions were mine alone and were not made lightly.”