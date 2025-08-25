Texas homeowner kills two masked men who opened fire on his home while posing as police

By The Post Millennial

A Texas homeowner shot and killed two masked men after they pretended to be police officers serving a warrant and then opened fire on his house, authorities said.

Around midnight on Friday, Houston police responded to reports of gunfire in the southeast area of the city. The suspects were dressed in bulletproof vests marked “police” and wore masks and badges around their necks, but there were no patrol cars or flashing lights present, which raised the homeowner’s suspicion.

Police explained that the homeowners were skeptical after looking at footage from their Ring camera, which showed the men claiming to be police without additional evidence proving they were actually with law enforcement.

“They became suspicious because they have a Ring camera and the suspects were stating they had a warrant, but it’s just two people, and they’re masked up and no police cars, no lights or anything like that,” Lieutenant Khan with the Houston Police Department explained in a statement to Fox 26 Houston.

Police said the men fired shots into the home before the residents responded by returning fire, which hit both of the suspects. Officers attempted CPR when they arrived, but both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators spent nearly twelve hours at the scene of the incident to obtain evidence about the shooting. The fatally shot suspects are believed to have been in their early 20s; however, law enforcement has not released details about their identities at this time.