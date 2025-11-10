The “50-year mortgage” is a disgusting insult. We are Americans. We are not slaves.

One thought on “The “50-year mortgage” is a disgusting insult. We are Americans. We are not slaves.

  1. Yeah, more posturing for assured and continuous slavery. Will Gen Z put a fire under the butts of boomers?

    Oh yeah, when’s the Super Bowl?

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*