The "50-year mortgage" is a disgusting insult. We are Americans. We are not slaves. We are not slaves to the plantation owner. We are not slaves to China. And we are not slaves to Wall Street. This 50-year mortgage idea is a spit in the face. It is an insult. We did not vote for… pic.twitter.com/2EG74pYRqe
— James Fishback (@j_fishback) November 9, 2025
One thought on "The "50-year mortgage" is a disgusting insult. We are Americans. We are not slaves."
Yeah, more posturing for assured and continuous slavery. Will Gen Z put a fire under the butts of boomers?
Oh yeah, when’s the Super Bowl?
