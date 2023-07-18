The Bank of England has already prepared their microchip implant RFID chip to be implanted under your skin🚨🚨🚨
Will you take the implanted chip if required for your govt benefits?
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 15, 2023
try putting that in me , and ill have something to put in you, at a much higher rate of velocity and immediate effect