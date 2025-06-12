The CEO of 23andMe just got exposed. They KEEP your genetic information, even if you “delete” it. And now they’re about to sell it.
23&Me hasn’t been honest to their customers or the public. I hope consumers sue them into oblivion pic.twitter.com/fmzO5P3YaH
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 11, 2025
Imagine , trusting an unknown entity or person with your very personal biological information, sole identifier , somewhere in there should be an examination into your trust boundaries ..but as it goes in this world and country , the Stockholm syndrome is alive and well with so many , I mean look at all the subjects that took the jab,, and if not once ,multiple times ..there’s yer sign