The comedian who could be president

Feb 7, 2019 • Polls suggest Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a comedian with no previous political experience, has become one of the frontrunners in Ukraine’s presidential election. His campaign is blurring the line between fact and fiction, as he stars in a hit TV series in which he plays a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president. Some recent polls even put Mr Zelenskiy ahead of current President Petro Poroshenko, as well as opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, for the vote scheduled to begin with a first round on 31 March. However, there are some important differences between Mr Zelenskiy and the TV character he plays, as BBC Ukraine Correspondent Jonah Fisher reports.