The COVID-19 vaccination programmes must be stopped immediately

The German Working Group for COVID Vaccine Analysis has made its initial findings publicly available in a wide-ranging report:

1. Toxic substances were found in all of the samples of COVID-19 vaccines – without exception.

2. The blood samples of all the people who had been vaccinated showed marked changes.

3. The greater the stability of the envelope of lipid nanoparticles, the more frequent are vaccine side effects.

1. In all samples of COVID-19 vaccines, without exception, components were found,

using several methods of measurement, that:

– are, in the quantities found, toxic according to medical guidelines,

– had not been declared by the manufacturers as present in the vaccines,

– are for the most part metallic,

– are visible under the dark-field microscope as distinctive

and complex structures of different sizes,

– can only partially be explained as a result of crystallisation or

decomposition processes,

– cannot be explained as contamination from the manufacturing process.

