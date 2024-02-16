The Covid scam is being called out and Doctors are finding themselves in the firing line. However what happened and what is continuing to happen is far far darker. This wasn’t a mistake and while fighting for compensation is noble and the right thing to do its important to recognise the real reason behind the vaccine rollout. Eugenics.

