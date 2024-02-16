The Covid scam is being called out and Doctors are finding themselves in the firing line. However what happened and what is continuing to happen is far far darker. This wasn’t a mistake and while fighting for compensation is noble and the right thing to do its important to recognise the real reason behind the vaccine rollout. Eugenics.

The Covid scam is being called out and Doctors are finding themselves in the firing line.
However what happened and what is continuing to happen is far far darker.
This wasn't a mistake and while fighting for compensation is noble and the right thing to do its important to… pic.twitter.com/BX8vp8HaIY
— Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) February 16, 2024
Oh yeah, this US ‘Representative’ is really here for the people. In this vid she never mentions Covid19 doesn’t exist. How’s it going on The Trump Train, Majorie? Are you working to get us to somehow forget that your champion championed the bio-weapon?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSfeCqKty9o
And here’s Marjorie cheering on her guy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6SkgwDGbNU
