Sorry, I just have to type his words because they are sooooo unbelievable:
“Regardless of the fact that we are attacking your fundamental rights or limiting your fundamental rights and the charter said that was wrong, we’re still gonna go ahead and do it. It’s basically a loophole that allows a majority to override fundamental rights of a minority.
OMG!! Is there any so-called world leader today who could possibly be hated more?!!! It might not yet be fully obvious but this is Mussolini, Stalin, Mao, Lenin, Hitler, Pol Pot and every other tyrant dictator rolled into one. And oh yeah, he can’t dance.
galen, to your last 3 words in your comment here, I add, NOT YET. Hopefully, he will.
I was hoping for the twat’s demise
by his own tantrum attack, on the ground, arms and legs a flailing, demanding a diaper change.
Seeing the short drop of Trudy would be nice to see along with a few million more along with him.
The guitar vibe in this one gave me goosebumps! Seeing that yellow Unity banner in Ottawa after seeing it at the peaceful assemblies I attended, gave me the chills of hope, that maybe this mass unity movement of our entire nation, might just work to at least bring this little turd of a tyrant to account. Where it goes from here is up to We, the People. Hopefully, we really do know who we are, and that the Corporation behind this crime against us will be destroyed as well.