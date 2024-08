UPDATE: Trump Assassination Attempt

The FBI Cracked into 2 of the 3 Foreign Encrypted Apps but Won’t Tell the Public what they Found

• Interviews conducted with the neighbors says everybody knew each other in the neighborhood, but nobody knew the Crooks family

• Crooks… pic.twitter.com/ys7CsdC71B

— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 27, 2024