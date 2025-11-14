“The goal is to use lsraeI/venezuela/ukraine to wash money out of the US & European taxpayers and back into the hands a transnational elite.
The goal is an endless war, not a successful war”
This is why they they locked him up. pic.twitter.com/tlIjxMIw40
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 14, 2025
One thought on ““The goal is to use lsraeI/venezuela/ukraine to wash money out of the US & European taxpayers and back into the hands a transnational elite.”
Hmm… “…at the hands of a ‘transnational security elite.'” Gee, Julian, care to name names? Softball is for softies.
.