“The godly thing for me to do is to K!ll you.”
Israeli says to a Christian preacher from the U.S. pic.twitter.com/9Wg968U4Bg
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) July 3, 2025
One thought on ““The godly thing for me to do is to Kill you.” Israeli says to a Christian preacher from the U.S.”
That guy looks like he doesn’t even know where his head’s at. He looks like an animal with messed up teeth.