The illegal migrant who was arrested in March for r*ping a 15-year-old girI was released on $500 bail. He was FLOWN in by Biden-Harris.

Holy sh*t
The illegal migrant who was arrested in March for r*ping a 15-year-old girI was released on $500 bail.
But wait, it gets even worse:
He was FLOWN in by Biden-Harris.
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Holy sh*t
The illegal migrant who was arrested in March for r*ping a 15-year-old girI was released on $500 bail.
But wait, it gets even worse:
He was FLOWN in by Biden-Harris.
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2024