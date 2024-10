The Pinellas County Sheriff says that 41 out of 45 looting, robbery and burglary suspects who were arrested for allegedly targeting vulnerable Floridians after Hurricane Helene and Milton are foreign national migrants.

The Pinellas County Sheriff says that 41 out of 45 looting, robbery and burglary suspects who were arrested for allegedly targeting vulnerable Floridians after Hurricane Helene and Milton are foreign national migrants. pic.twitter.com/jtyqg7Di9P — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet