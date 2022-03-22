The Root Cause of Cardiac Arrhythmias is…





Mar 22, 2022

DATA: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti… 0:00 Introduction: The deeper cause of arrhythmias 1:33 Electrolytes and the cardiovascular system 3:20 What is an arrhythmia? 4:28 The lack of nutrients in the soil 6:10 Magnesium for the heart 7:20 Side effects of treatments for cardiovascular problems 11:15 Key takeaways

Check out my video on the best foods to support a healthy cardiovascular system! Today we’re going to talk about the deeper cause of cardiac arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is an abnormal heart rhythm, which can lead to many different health issues. Electrolytes control the nerves and the muscles.

The heart is a muscle, and it has nerves that control it. There is a huge connection between electrolyte imbalances and cardiovascular function. Electrolytes work together, and they need to be in the right balance for different functions in the body to work correctly. For example, if you have too much potassium, you’ll have a deficiency in magnesium. Certain electrolytes have a direct and indirect effect on each other. When you get your electrolytes primarily from food, you will get them in the correct balance.

If you take an electrolyte powder, it’s crucial to make sure it has the right balance of electrolytes. Magnesium is incredible for the heart. There is a lot of data on magnesium preventing clots and arrhythmias or palpitations. High blood pressure is also associated with a magnesium deficiency and a potassium deficiency, as well as high calcium. Unfortunately, many of our foods are deficient in magnesium because our soils are deficient in magnesium.

Be sure to talk to your doctor before making any changes with your medications or coming off any medications. But, it’s important to be aware that some medications for your heart can throw off the balance of your electrolytes in direct and indirect ways. The proper balance of electrolytes is essential for a healthy cardiovascular system. So, you may want to bring this up with your doctor and ask deeper questions concerning this issue.