President Biden: There’s Going To Be A New World Order, It Hasn’t Happened In A While And America Has To Lead It

Real Clear Politics – by Tim Haines

President Biden, the former Senator from Delaware, addressed the Business Roundtable on Monday afternoon.

“We’re at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy, not just the world economy, the world, that occurs every three or four generations,” the president said. “[A general told me that] 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946 and since then we’ve established a liberal world order, and it hasn’t happened in a long while.”

“A lot of people died, but nowhere near the chaos.”

“Now is the time when things are shifting and there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. We’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.”

