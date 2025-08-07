Mike Johnson is lying.
Christians have NO obligation to Israel.
This is one of the biggest scams of all time.
The Scofield Bible explained 👇pic.twitter.com/9TWXCe4yXD https://t.co/HIbGrnHYxB
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) August 4, 2025
