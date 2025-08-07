By Max Blumenthal – The Grayzone
The Grayzone visits the family of Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, a severely malnourished toddler living in a Gaza City tent, who has become a symbol of the Israeli-imposed famine sweeping the besieged territory.
After Mohammed appeared on the front page of the New York Times and several other major papers, Israeli propagandists accused the media of misinformation, claiming his pre-existing muscular condition explained away the hunger crisis.
We spoke to his mother, Hedaya, to get the full story. We also spoke to the Al-Foul family, Gaza City residents who are also struggling to feed their young son as Israel blocks the aid they depend on.
One thought on “VIDEO: Meet the symbol of Gaza’s famine – and target of Israel’s propagandists”
This video should be broadcasting 24/7 all over the world, especially concerning the father’s comments in the second half. He is a man who won’t bow down and I honor him for that.
I feel the inertia of not being able to personally do anything for the starving children/families. How many more articles can we pass to others? In how many more conversations can we speak of the atrocity? What can I do to get food into the mouths of those babies?!!!!
