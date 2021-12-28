Speaking at a conference in Las Vegas last week, Jim Caviezel called the Pope’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine a “policy of accommodation.” He added, “it gives us no choice between peace and war, only of fight or surrender.”
See video here: https://sovren.media/video/the-shot-heard-round-the-world-210.html
2 thoughts on “The Shot Heard Round The World.”
good Mel Gibson brave heart speech
This isn’t a f-king religious war. It is not being fought for a theocracy. It is being fought for the liberty and freedom to believe or not to believe. It is called free choice.
This is a son of a bitch who can’t put his personal religious beliefs aside and fight to enforce the law that assures his right to his personal interpretation.
I will fight to enforce the law and I’ll fight anyone who tries to replace the Bill of Rights with a theocracy, because that is treason.
We enforce the law and we have individual freedom and liberty. We make this war a fight between God and the devil and I see the right of the individual to think and to interpret reality as an individual under attack, and by God I will defend it. So this Judeo-Christian can know right now the Bill of Rights does not allow for a theocracy and you try to force one and you will be crushed through the enforcement of the law.
Believe as you want to believe, mind your own business, and stay the f-k out of mine, or I’ll f-king dust you.