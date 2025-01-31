The Ukrainian army has now resulted to attacking Russian CIVILIANS with American CLUSTER MUNITIONS!
I’m f*cking speechless… 🤬
pic.twitter.com/XAGJcQXMyx
— The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) January 31, 2025
One thought on “The Ukrainian army has now resulted to attacking Russian CIVILIANS with American CLUSTER MUNITIONS!”
World, if you look away from cruelty and atrocity, cruelty and atrocity will come looking for YOU!!
