Gaza checkpoint contractor is shell company of ‘generational wealth management’ firm

By Jack Poulson – The Grey Zone

One of the two U.S.-based contractors set to operate a Gaza checkpoint, Safe Reach Solutions, is a shell company of the Wyoming-based generational wealth management firm Two Ocean Trust, LLC.

This article was originally published by Jack Poulson at All Source Intelligence.

On Jan. 23, Axios named the U.S.-based company Safe Reach Solutions as one of three private security contractors tasked with overseeing an armed checkpoint which will inspect Palestinians as they return to their homes in northern Gaza.

The OpenCorporates listing for Safe Reach Solutions, LLC — as well as the original incorporation documents filed with the State of Wyoming — listed the registered agent as Two Ocean Trust, LLC and the filer as McDermott lawyer James H. Cundiff. The two firms also share the same Jackson, Wyoming address.

When Two Ocean Solutions’ head of private client Chris Norwine was reached by phone, he refused to comment on whether his firm’s shell company, Safe Reach Solutions, was the same as the one reported to be operating the Gaza checkpoint. Norwine also stated that no one else at Two Ocean Trust would be willing to comment on the matter.

Cundiff is also publicly affiliated with Two Ocean Trust through a press release relating to the company’s role as a “qualified custodian” for digital assets such as cryptocurrency.

Cundiff did not immediately respond to requests for comment made by voicemail and email.

Safe Reach Solutions has been listed as one of three private security contractors set to form a “multinational security consortium” which will oversee the inspection of Palestinians in the Israeli-controlled Netzarim corridor in Gaza following the ceasefire. Axios described Safe Reach Solutions as a “strategic planning and logistics company” and said it “drafted the operational plan for the checkpoint.”

The other of the two reported American contractors, UG Solutions, is managed by former U.S. Special Forces soldier Jameson Govoni, who founded the company “Alcohol Armor” around roughly the same time as UG Solutions, in January 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is also the founder and former chief operating officer of the special operations-branded counter trafficking organization Sentinel Foundation.

According to the “origin story” video published by Alcohol Armor to YouTube, Govoni is a “degenerate from Boston” who “joined the Army as fast as I possibly could to inflict pain on the people who inflicted pain on us.” The idea for the product was said to have been conceived while Govoni and his co-founder, Glenn Devitt, were operating undercover in Nicaragua. The two claim to have been required to heavily drink as part of maintaining their cover, with a need to quickly recover from the hangover to continue their jobs. “In the military, we’re hands down the worst drinkers in the fucking world. I’ve had my stomach pumped,” Devitt bragged.

Govoni did not respond to a request for comment through UG Solutions.