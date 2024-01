The federal government should not be playing God.

The USDA has been allowing self replicating RNA and DNA to be injected into the American pork supply as a part of a genetic project.

The American people are not lab rats!@P_McCulloughMD pic.twitter.com/4C5aYJVJsS

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 18, 2024