Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 4-14-22
17 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 14, 2022”
24, snow stopped (for now) very windy but hey the sun is out 🙂
Can’t get broadcast. Anyone else?
.
lost it
Here we go again!! Grrrr…
.
back now
33 degrees
Mostly cloudy
Very windy with dirt, and dust.
Not good to breathe that shit!
Yes, you are right.
Mostly out of it in the machine shed/landfill shed/airplane hanger fixing rusty ancient waaay over used thingies.
And a couple things that ain’t 🙂
I hear ya Hal, after 10yrs. Finally covering up a “land fill” 1/4 acre of a pit with anything and everything for 100yrs. Dust bowl but we have a great compound where we share equipment. When we can get it we make it work.We are all praying for rain.
Oh by the way I got a egg incubator, thanks.
Back up now
In and out for me. Mostly out.
.
I hope you all are having the best day you can.
Doing alright and ready here, and
staying pissed.
Back at you.
You ain’t right in the head if this tragedy doesn’t make you pissed.
Is Lady Liberty actually a man? The iconic statue, which has been standing in New York Harbor as a symbol of freedom and opportunity since 1886, may actually be modeled after a male, a new Discovery Family program, “Secrets of America’s Favorite Places,” suggests. We’ve been lied to all our life.
Yep.
The Mason statue is quite manish.
It should be jammed full with the peckerheads in DC, towed out to the Marianna Trench, and scuttled.
“Whiskers sticking out from underneath of his pancake makeup (he was a beautiful lady) nearly drove you insane”
– Frank Zappa, Broken Hearts are For Assholes