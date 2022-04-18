9 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 18, 2022

  2. 42 degrees
    Mostly sunny and windy as fk.
    Getting prepped up for some serious gardening, and serious pummeling of buttheads 🙂

    1. 30 here and sunny, winds have calmed a bit, only 25mph
      Back in 2013, the last week of April, we got hit with a blizzard that dumped 22 inches of snow. I do not want to see that again!
      I’m only growing strawberries this year, I hope

      1. I don’t want to see that either.
        Rain is fine.
        Pretty dry here. Electric cattle fence drops voltage in short order due to the dry ground.
        Slammed in a couple more grounding rods in after removing part of the ancient granary that blew down and in the way.
        I’ll wire them on tomorrow in the fkg wind, from the opposite direction.
        Stay warm, sis.

  3. 36 here feels like 26 92% snow go figure can’t enjoy spring in this messed world. Mixed with rain.

