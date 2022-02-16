Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 2-16-22
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 16, 2022”
“Kill or be killed.”
And FK Mr. Rogers.
.
Hope you don’t mind me posting this here. It’s a small update on the New Zealand protest at their capital city Wellington. Local Maori tribe, Ngati Tama, have issued a “declaration of protection for protesters” to the NZ Parliament. Just look at the wording halfway down the last paragraph on page 1 –
“Having the rights of English subjects, We command you to annul, abrogate, and cancel all present and Covid-19 statutes, restrictions, and orders.”
While they are quite clearly showing us in the previous paragraph what the government of NZ & its cohorts are by saying “To all agents, actors and members of the corporate entity operating under the name NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT, and the CROWN CORPORATION…” on the other hand they state above that because they have “the rights of English subjects” they can “command” someone to do something! What? Surely if you are a “subject” you can not command anything? What a joke! People would do well to really look into this collection of tribal chiefs calling themselves the “lawful government of Aotearoa Nu Tireni”. Their flag is even a modified St George cross! “Elite” Maoris who would sellout their own people to hold on to a bit of power & MAMMON?
Here’s the official notice in PDF – https://thebuzz.nz/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-02-14_Declaration_Protection_Peace_Wakaminenga__Maori_Govt.pdf
I wonder how many New Zealanders will have the wool pulled over their sheepy eyes with this one!
Apparently a trespass notice was also handed to the NZ government by the Maori tribe who claim ownership of the land that parliament sits on (where the protesters are) & that biatch Adern was seeking legal advice about it. I couldn’t find any decent links about this in my quick search today though. That could get interesting if true although those things never seem to usually go anywhere.