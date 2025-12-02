“What is the real reason, why Donald Trump bombed and attempted to destroy a lawful, inspected, approved uranium enrichment program in a sovereign country (Iran)?”
🇺🇸JEFFREY SACHS: “because Benjamin Netanyahu told him to. So the president followed his orders.” pic.twitter.com/USeh8dylXI
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) December 2, 2025
One thought on ““What is the real reason, why Donald Trump bombed and attempted to destroy a lawful, inspected, approved uranium enrichment program in a sovereign country (Iran)?””
They could just come out and say he’s Israel’s B*TCH?!!
