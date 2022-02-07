Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
Archive: TWFTT 2-7-22
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 7, 2022”
51 degrees and sunny
Outside in a tee shirt
drinking a beer
And fk the international mafia
cheers, on this cold-n-blustry day in Indiana
A most important and urgent broadcast today. A clarity in the midst of world cacophony. Thank you, Henry!!
What jumped out regarding The Trenches and the fact that we’re winning:
“We were fkn leading the way. They had to come up with something ’cause it was flippin’ them backwards.”
“You know what The Trenches is? It’s a fkng BEHEMOTH!! … And it’s standing as a block in their fkng way. ”
“Don’t back away from a fkng strategy that’s fkng working.”
I know this is true, Henry. I eavesdrop on other supposedly alternative Internet news stations, even ones who think of themselves as cutting edge. And I am fed pablum. Everything from new-age hopium to “we don’t want any violence.” Will disturb where I can and I call on those hosts to come to and embrace the real fight, if they got it in them.
Good to be a stinging bee in THE BEHEMOTH.
🙂
.