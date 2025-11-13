Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben Menashe CONFIRMS Netanyahu is blackmailing Trump: “American Government is trapped by the Israelis. Jeffrey Epstein was one of their tools to trap them.”

🚨 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben Menashe CONFIRMS Netanyahu is blackmailing Trump: "American Government is trapped by the Israelis. Jeffrey Epstein was one of their tools to trap them.”

pic.twitter.com/YbQzkVVVfh — ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 13, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



