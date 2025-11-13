🚨 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben Menashe CONFIRMS Netanyahu is blackmailing Trump:
"American Government is trapped by the Israelis. Jeffrey Epstein was one of their tools to trap them.”
pic.twitter.com/YbQzkVVVfh
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 13, 2025
3 thoughts on “Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben Menashe CONFIRMS Netanyahu is blackmailing Trump: “American Government is trapped by the Israelis. Jeffrey Epstein was one of their tools to trap them.””
Its not just Trump..its ALL of them
the entire US government is compromised …full stop
Yeah, you can’t get up there without being down there.
.
Hmm… I’m thinking of how Trump obliterated due process with his red flag laws and his stop and frisk. I paraphrase: “Take the guns first, then do due process.” And the whole list of the other atrocities he helped advance. King of Israel. Father of the Vaccine.
I sent this vid to a friend of mine who expanded it out a bit further to the bigger picture:
“This Mossad trashbin gives Donnie way too much credit by not coming out and saying upfront Donnie is a made man without any possibility at all of possessing morality. It’s more pretend hopium for any MAGA idiots… … The economy is doing great, no inflation, you’re just imagining the high cost of food, housing, medicine, tariffs, stocks, gold, universities, data centers, services, local taxes, insurance, and the War Department. There is no inflation, got that, slaves? There is no 747 gift or new ballroom or meme coins. There is no ‘Katie Johnson’ tied up, pleading for mercy, bleeding, with money thrown at her in disgust.”
I’m wondering… Is he less bad if he did really bad things because he was afraid of what might happen if he didn’t? Nah, he’s still pretty much bad to the bone.
.