Netanyahu: The US is "the new Rome."

"The last time Pompeo visited Jerusalem didn't end that well," he told Sec. Pompeo during a 2019 presser, referencing Roman general Pompey's conquering of Judea in 63 BC.

Israel has to win the "next" war vs. "Rome," he now says. https://t.co/8m6U34kBtX pic.twitter.com/eKR31KR5fO

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 13, 2025