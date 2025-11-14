Netanyahu: The US is “the new Rome.” “The last time Pompeo visited Jerusalem didn’t end that well,” he told Sec. Pompeo during a 2019 presser, referencing Roman general Pompey’s conquering of Judea in 63 BC. Israel has to win the “next” war vs. “Rome,” he now says.

