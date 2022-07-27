6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 27, 2022

  2. Such an important broadcast today Henry, especially regarding the real estate theft of our homes, which, in your words:

    “…drives up the fkn price so that you can’t live inside of a home in your own gddam country!!”

    Most chilling words. And I can’t tell you how many I know who are unable to afford a home or for whom rents are so exorbitant they are forced to find roommates to share the burden. And all the uncounted ones on the street, looking for something to eat, for them a home must be a distant dream.

    It was a very motivational hour you gave us today. If we don’t stop this we’ll ALL soon be homeless (or dead).

