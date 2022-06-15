Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 6-15-22
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – June 15, 2022”
72, sun and a tad windy
88 sunny
“If the people were to ever find out what we have done, we would be chased down the streets and lynched.”
— George H. W. Bush
Yup, except the problem is we know.