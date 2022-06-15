Joe Biden Threatens to Use Emergency War Powers in Letter to Oil Companies

Breitbart – by Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he would consider using his emergency war powers to increase gas production in a letter to oil companies.

Biden warns oil companies in his letter that “at a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable.”

“My Administration is prepared to use all reasonable and appropriate Federal Government tools and emergency authorities to increase refinery capacity and output in the near term, and to ensure that every region of this country is appropriately supplied,” Biden continues.

The president’s letter blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and “Putin’s price hike” for record-high gas prices in the United States, ignoring the fact that gas prices have doubled since he became president.

“Your companies need to work with my Administration to bring forward concrete, near-term solutions that address the crisis and respect the critical equities of energy workers and fence-line communities,” he said.



Biden appears willing to further vilify oil companies as responsible for record-high gas prices, despite his administration’s refusal to approve permits and leases for oil drilling on public lands.

He complained that oil refineries were “blunting the impact of the historic actions” his administration had taken to bring down oil prices.

Biden announced he had ordered his Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, to meet with oil companies in the future.

“In advance of that, I request that you provide concrete ideas that would address the immediate inventory, price, and refining capacity issues in the coming months — including transportation measures to get refined product to market,” he wrote.

Granholm has rankled American drivers by repeatedly promoting expensive electric vehicles as the solution to high gas prices.

“If you filled up your EV by charging and you filled up your gas tank with gasoline and you had the same sized tank, you would save $60 per fill-up by going electric rather than using gasoline,” she said in a recent interview.

