Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 5-10-22
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – May 10, 2022”
64, sun
tap water here is clear, I still won’t drink it
82 need rain
Hi use guys. 52 cloudy and chem. Down with the chems…
44 cabbage planted and sunburn
Besides farmhand whoha
I ain’t a cowboy but probably smell like one 😉