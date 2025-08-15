They lie more than they breathe. Israelis literally protested for the “right to rape” demanding soldiers be allowed to sexually assault Palestinian detainees. pic.twitter.com/tAotP45yfa https://t.co/X3uBL7SIlk
— (@SZade15) August 14, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
They lie more than they breathe. Israelis literally protested for the “right to rape” demanding soldiers be allowed to sexually assault Palestinian detainees. pic.twitter.com/tAotP45yfa https://t.co/X3uBL7SIlk
— (@SZade15) August 14, 2025