They’re filming the faces of protestors.
This is Fascism on behalf of a foreign nation.
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) May 27, 2025
2 thoughts on “They’re filming the faces of protestors. This is Fascism on behalf of a foreign nation.”
maybe its time we reclaim our heritage of being the bandits they call us ..mask up and fck em ..leave yer phone at home too
“Fascism”? Maybe. However, the jewish Empire is actually a combination of ALL the “isms” they’ve ever inflicted on non-jews rather than any one in particular. Also, nations that are controlled by jews don’t act “on behalf of” anymore – they are actually part of the jewish Empire. However, the controlled masses will never understand this because they believe all the (rewritten) history books that tell them “Empires” all came about by physical conquest rather than long-term stealth tactics, infiltration & complete system takeover from the inside. Yes it has been “warfare” but of the “full spectrum” type where 95%+ of it doesn’t involve the conventional use of force with physical weapons. By the time you actually realize there’s even been a “war” the enemy has already been running your country for ages!