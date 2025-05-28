US Has Delivered 90,000 Tons of Weapons to Israel in Nearly 600 Days

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The US has delivered 90,000 tons of bombs, guns, and other military equipment to Israel since October 7, 2023, to support the genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to numbers from the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the 800th plane carrying US weapons arrived in Israel in the morning, and 140 ships have also delivered US equipment in the nearly 600 days since October 7.

The ministry stated that the military equipment has included “armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical supplies” and that the US support is “a significant component” in ensuring the Israeli military can continue the slaughter in Gaza.

US Air Force Airmen and Israeli military members unload cargo from a US C-17 Globemaster III on a ramp at Nevatim Base, Israel, October 15, 2023 (US Air Force photo)

Israeli military officials have previously said that without US military support, Israel wouldn’t be able to sustain operations in Gaza for more than a few months. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that without US backing, Israel wouldn’t be able to achieve its goals in Gaza, which include the complete destruction of the territory and the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population.

US deliveries to Israel continue despite reports of friction between President Trump and Netanyahu. While Trump has claimed he wants to see a ceasefire in Gaza, there’s no indication that he is willing to force Israel to agree to a deal with Hamas by leveraging military aid.

Meanwhile, daily Israeli atrocities in Gaza continue, which have taken a huge toll on women and children. Gaza’s Health Ministry recently published a list of the names of 16,506 children that the US has helped Israel kill in Gaza, a number that’s likely a significant undercount.