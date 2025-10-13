This Dutch man lived in Israel during Saddam’s rocket attacks in the ’90s was refused a gas mask because he wasn’t Jewish..
“ Israel is a horrible country” pic.twitter.com/e9AFDN8r5N
— Abier (@abierkhatib) October 12, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This Dutch man lived in Israel during Saddam’s rocket attacks in the ’90s was refused a gas mask because he wasn’t Jewish..
“ Israel is a horrible country” pic.twitter.com/e9AFDN8r5N
— Abier (@abierkhatib) October 12, 2025