This is easily the weirdest thing we’ve ever had the misfortune to post: There are blinking lights in peoples’ blood. Dr. Ana Mihalcea uses a 4000x microscope to examine the blood of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, alive and deceased, and you may not believe what she’s found. Full interview by Mary Holland: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1lDxLlQbpymxm

This is easily the weirdest thing we’ve ever had the misfortune to post:
There are blinking lights in peoples’ blood.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea uses a 4000x microscope to examine the blood of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, alive and deceased, and you may not believe what she’s… pic.twitter.com/TE13XE11vO
— “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) October 14, 2024
I wish she told us what the nano-robots are made of? Are they actually metallic? More importantly, who will go the distance with this and reveal what damage these are programmed to inflict? What diseases? What time-line for specific diseases? And how do they connect to “sudden death syndrome?”
All intelligent scientists of integrity, you are now summoned to the table. Be here for the people. Let science serve humanity. Bring the truth so we can stop this horror.
