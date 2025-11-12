Watch thiiiiiiiiiiiiiis
This is how Israel is trying to win back the lost support from the Republican base… by targeting the church and its congregation. pic.twitter.com/Cjgzg1ZuUI
— Abier (@abierkhatib) November 11, 2025
One thought on “This is how Israel is trying to win back the lost support from the Republican base… by targeting the church and its congregation.”
“…Star of David”? Memo to Candace–there IS NO STAR OF DAVID. It is in fact (Acts 7:43) the Star of Remphan (sorta like Baal, Moloch, etc.)….6 sides, 6 points, 6 triangles….you know, 666?