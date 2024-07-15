This is in Jerusalem, Christians are cursed, spat on and attacked by Jews they say:
“Jesus is a fag*ot, Jesus is a son of a wh*re”
Disgusting behaviour pic.twitter.com/53qtElBSZa
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 15, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This is in Jerusalem, Christians are cursed, spat on and attacked by Jews they say:
“Jesus is a fag*ot, Jesus is a son of a wh*re”
Disgusting behaviour pic.twitter.com/53qtElBSZa
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 15, 2024