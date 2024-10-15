“This is not a humanitarian crisis, Kate, and I’m going to say it very clearly for your viewers to hear: This is genocide […] Media agencies will have reckon with their major role in the genocide.” — Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan to CNN

One thought on ““This is not a humanitarian crisis, Kate, and I’m going to say it very clearly for your viewers to hear: This is genocide […] Media agencies will have reckon with their major role in the genocide.” — Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan to CNN

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*