"This is not a humanitarian crisis, Kate, and I'm going to say it very clearly for your viewers to hear: This is genocide […] Media agencies will have reckon with their major role in the genocide." — Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan to CNN pic.twitter.com/PTVSe0lOFY
— Omar Baddar عمر بدّار (@OmarBaddar) October 11, 2024
One wonders why CNN is letting the genie out of the bottle.
