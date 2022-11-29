Submission Statement: Someone on twitter posted a link and I couldn’t believe it but it is a Government of Canada website which just lays out Klaus’ plans perfectly.
Go read it, it is nuts.
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/
” Researchers are working on portable diagnostic devices using gene editing to detect any pathogen, processing hundreds of tests within 15 minutes; and sensors injected under the skin253 to detect an infection that may be contagious but not yet symptomatic. COVID-19 vaccine passports254 could herald a world in which many activities are accessible only with willingness to share one’s current state of health. The access and availability of healthcare services have been strained by the pandemic, leading jurisdictions to consider difficult measures such as vaccine mandates255 and health contributions256, or refusing healthcare services257 for the unvaccinated. There may be debate on whether healthcare is a right or a privilege. Some jurisdictions258 “
COVID…..” has forced societies to re-evaluate the balance between biosecurity and personal freedoms”
” the pandemic has shown that unexpected events can trigger rapid shifts in what is widely seen as acceptable or desirable. “
” COVID-19 may be ushering in a new era of biothreats in which rapid change becomes more normal. This pandemic is unlikely to be a once-in-a-century occurrence224, as many factors such as climate change and population growth may contribute to more—and possibly more severe—zoonotic viruses
in the future. “
” Misinformation bears the risks of backlash that could slow down or speed up the adoption of biodigital innovations. How we make sense of emerging biodigital innovations will affect the way the biodigital era unfolds. “
2 thoughts on “This is on a Government of Canada website and the more you read, the worse it gets.”
Re: “COVID has forced societies to re-evaluate the balance between biosecurity and personal freedoms.”
And…
“…could herald a world in which many activities are accessible only with willingness to share one’s current state of health.”
So, they’re considering refusing healthcare to the unvaccinated. And surveillance of your health status may be necessary.
And they want to debate if healthcare is “a right or a privilege.”
Just like food and shelter, ANY SERVICES withheld that threaten survival/well-being is a violation of inalienable and unalienable rights. Who are they to decide who lives and who dies?
.
The people need to wake up to the fact that covid does not exist, that the Government of Canada is a service corporation, not an individual man or woman. As such, there is no man or woman in their individual capacity working on behalf of the corporation, who holds jurisdictional authority over We, the People. Ronald McDonald has no authority over We, the People and neither does Justin Trudeau, Theresa Tam or anyone else acting in a role which pretends to hold any kind of authority over any of us. Like covid, that “authority” does not exist. Nothing any of them writes on a piece of paper or on a website applies to We, the People.