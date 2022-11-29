This is on a Government of Canada website and the more you read, the worse it gets.

Submission Statement: Someone on twitter posted a link and I couldn’t believe it but it is a Government of Canada website which just lays out Klaus’ plans perfectly.

https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/

” Researchers are working on portable diagnostic devices using gene editing to detect any pathogen, processing hundreds of tests within 15 minutes; and sensors injected under the skin253 to detect an infection that may be contagious but not yet symptomatic. COVID-19 vaccine passports254 could herald a world in which many activities are accessible only with willingness to share one’s current state of health. The access and availability of healthcare services have been strained by the pandemic, leading jurisdictions to consider difficult measures such as vaccine mandates255 and health contributions256, or refusing healthcare services257 for the unvaccinated. There may be debate on whether healthcare is a right or a privilege. Some jurisdictions258 “

COVID…..” has forced societies to re-evaluate the balance between biosecurity and personal freedoms”

” the pandemic has shown that unexpected events can trigger rapid shifts in what is widely seen as acceptable or desirable. “

” COVID-19 may be ushering in a new era of biothreats in which rapid change becomes more normal. This pandemic is unlikely to be a once-in-a-century occurrence224, as many factors such as climate change and population growth may contribute to more—and possibly more severe—zoonotic viruses

in the future. “

” Misinformation bears the risks of backlash that could slow down or speed up the adoption of biodigital innovations. How we make sense of emerging biodigital innovations will affect the way the biodigital era unfolds. “

