Unwise, Unwanted, Unscrupulous Leaders Lionized at The New York Times DealBook Summit

The New York Times DealBook Summit is a live, on-stage event which brings together powerful business, cultural, and political “icons” to discuss “the most consequential issues of our day.” With incessant adulation, The Times lauds these “clear-eyed thinkers” as “influential leaders” who are “planning our next move” and have what it takes to “untangle today’s most complex issues.”

DealBook Summit attendees get to enjoy networking opportunities such as a breakfast, “intimate lunchtime discussions,” and an “elegant cocktail hour.” The hoi polloi need not apply. At $2,500 a pop, even if your average Joe did spring for a ticket, he probably would not pass The Times’ 1-2 week application approval process.

Since We The People are excluded from connecting with “some of the most consequential minds of our day,” we must continue to put our “vital voices” forward with our “clear-eyed” demands for our “future of democracy.”

We call for local, natural, decentralized, non-globalist approaches to food, healthcare, education, finance, etc.

We call for the elimination of the “woke” agenda being foisted internationally in the form of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) diktats for companies, and critical theory and identity politics for the public.

We call for worldwide peace and our inalienable rights of freedom of speech, freedom of thought, freedom of assembly, freedom of worship, and medical freedom, as well as the divine natural rights of all living beings on this planet.

New York Freedom Rally – newyorkfreedomrally@proton.me

