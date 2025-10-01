This is the moment an old Palestinian woman is evicted from her house by Zionists .
The house, which had been in her family for generations, was given to Jewish settler from Eastern Europe, people who had no connection to Palestine. pic.twitter.com/6zCIzEGDUU
— Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) September 30, 2025
May those who did this to her become homeless for a million years, wandering, struggling, suffering.
