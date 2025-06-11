This is the treatment you receive if you are a Christian in Jerusalem.
What do you think about Evangelical Christians? pic.twitter.com/D1Zx02jH1j
— Fake Batman (@FakeBatmanClub) June 10, 2025
One thought on “This is the treatment you receive if you are a Christian in Jerusalem. What do you think about Evangelical Christians?”
Evangelical Christians aka Christian Zionists are (2 Thessalonians 2) under “strong delusion, that they believe a lie.” The lie being the Zionist state of Israel is “God’s Israel” when the Zionist state of Israel is anti-Christ, Talmudic, and genocides Palestinian Christians. Furthermore: from 1 John–“He who has not the son (Christ) has not the Father (God)…” In other words, Zionist anti-Christ Israel is NOT GOD’S ISRAEL!