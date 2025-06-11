Sam Altman’s Eye-Scanning Empire Touches Down in London

By Ken Macon – Reclaim The Net

A controversial digital identity venture backed by OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman is preparing to establish a physical presence in the United Kingdom, starting with London on June 12, 2025.

Worldcoin, the biometric-based project that was already launched in the US, is now setting its sights on a nationwide rollout across the UK.

The project introduces Orbs; metallic devices designed to scan an individual’s iris to generate a unique digital ID, known as a World ID.

These biometric credentials are marketed as a way to verify humanness in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

Worldcoin recently introduced an upgraded system called World ID 2.0, expanding beyond iris scans to include selfie-based verification and other digital identity tools.

The project’s UK debut begins with installations in London, then expands to Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Belfast, and Glasgow.

Initial placements will target high-footfall areas like shopping centers and retail districts.

The company recently moved to strengthen its digital ID infrastructure through the acquisition of Ottr Wallet, signaling its push toward deeper integration.

Simultaneously, Worldcoin is aligning itself with major financial service providers including Stripe and Visa, laying the groundwork for embedding biometric identity into everyday services such as transit, payments, and emergency systems.

Those who choose to undergo the biometric scan receive a cryptocurrency token called Worldcoin (WLD) in return. That token, which has seen sharp fluctuations, notably jumped by over 28 percent in a single week during the last quarter of 2024.

The initiative arrives at a moment of growing concern over the role of biometrics in public life.

As the line between surveillance and convenience blurs, Worldcoin’s expansion is likely to reignite debates about the commodification of identity, the ethics of incentivized data collection, and the long-term consequences of embedding biometric infrastructure into public and private sectors.