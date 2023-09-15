This is the US-Mexico border
Where are the women and children?
How did they get here from Africa?
Who’s funding this and why?pic.twitter.com/HJnmLhnp45
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 14, 2023
Posted: September 15, 2023
Categories: Videos
