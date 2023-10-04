*THIS* is what Democrats support when they back open borders.
Take a good look. These are the sex slaves being trafficked by Mexican drug cartels.
They don’t care about them. And they don’t care about us. pic.twitter.com/x2qPK2YPUJ
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 4, 2023
Posted: October 4, 2023
2 thoughts on “*THIS* is what Democrats support when they back open borders.”
Always the partisan twist. This isn’t about any “Democrats,” or any Republicans. This is the GLOBAL SATANIC CANCER RAPIDLY SPREADING into all our lives. Those Protocols delight is dishing torture, and delight even more in seeing many cower in fear and suffering. I am at least somewhat fortified by the growing club of THOSE WHO WILL NEVER COWER.
I wish I had more context on this sadistic scene we see being played out here. It looks real, but could it be contrived on our (free humanity’s) behalf? I do not know. Demons have always been with us, wreaking havoc on every-day life and on good people everywhere. Now it seems the “lesser” demons are advancing/graduating to becoming ARCH-Demons: those intent on leading all to the dark side where cruel and ugly is the daily fare.
What can anyone do to help any victims of this evil but become the opposite of evil, which is goodness, a fierce goodness that will EVER fight evil in all its horrible manifestations. To do nothing is to hand victory to the Demons. Every effort counts and we won’t let them reduce us to slavery/perpetual victims.
Aside: My face hurts from frowning.
.
Just an example–supposedly the Dem gov. of Arizona is in league with the Sinaloa Cartel…but likely also the “Jalisco New Generation Cartel” (which is what the CJNG on the shirts means) which is in a “war” with the Sinaloa cartel…another two sides of the same coin.–from a woman who taught in an El Paso HS in the mid-90s where assistant principals admitted that some of my students were likely involved with this (Juarez-based) human trafficking (because of the gangs they belonged to).