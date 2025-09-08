This rabbi says Ted Cruz might make it to a sub-heaven called “Gentiles Heaven.” JD Vance and Tucker Carlson won’t. Even their afterlife has an apartheid system.
pic.twitter.com/1qUkFBzyDs
— Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) September 8, 2025
