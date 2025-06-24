This is my friend Rahaf, from Gaza. Meeting her and her wonderful mama changed my life.
Rahafs young brothers and father are still in Gaza.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/qBqNvFLTgI
— Ms Rachel At Songs For Littles (@msrachelforlitt) June 22, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This is my friend Rahaf, from Gaza. Meeting her and her wonderful mama changed my life.
Rahafs young brothers and father are still in Gaza.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/qBqNvFLTgI
— Ms Rachel At Songs For Littles (@msrachelforlitt) June 22, 2025